Subsurface Network Engineer - Algeria, Algeria

Company
Leap29
Location
Algeria,Africa
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
612526
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 8:32am
About the Role:My Client is an international consultancy looking for a French speaking Subsurface Network Engineer for a Study in Algeria on a 28/28 rotation for a long term contract.
The Network Engineer will be required to:
Increase production
Provide solutions to network issues
Work closely with the Subsurface reservoir characterisation and modelling
Client facing
Find solutions to improve production flow assurance problems
Worked on water injection optimisation
Gas well optimisation
Field development study experience is necessary and French speaking would be preferred
