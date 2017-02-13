Supplier Quality Engineer - Shenzhen, China

Company Leap29 Location China,Far East Salary $48000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 524514 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: If you are an experienced supplier quality engineer who has worked in the Oil & Gas sector within China then please get in contact with us to discuss an urgent role.



The position will see you working with an international Oil company where you will be responsible for ensuring all suppliers comply with quality assurance standards.



You will have the opportunity to travel across China and the Asia Pacific to conduct audits and inspections of different suppliers.



A background in Oil & Gas will be required and you will be able to utilize your knowledge of ISO and API standards. Some of the other main parts of this job include:



• Developing supplier audit and inspection plans

• Identifying any quality problems

• Implementing continuous improvement initiatives for suppliers



If you are a fluent mandarin speaker and have experience working in China please send your CV to Rob Day at Leap29

