About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Supply Chain Administrator to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.



* Undertake administration duties and assist with pre and post award activities in line with project schedule

* Ensure compliance with Amec Foster Wheeler's Code of Business Conduct and the Supply chain Code of Business Conduct

* Maintain good working relationships with internal and external customers and suppliers

* Acquire knowledge of Supply Chain Management Systems, e.g. PaMMS, etc.; Assist the project teams with the development of strategy documents

* Develop working knowledge of Supply Chain Management systems to provide cover as and when required

* Assist the procurement team with compilation of bid lists (using FPAL / Amec Foster Wheeler / Customer Supplier Database)

* Assist with the compilation of tender documents and issue to the selected Suppliers

* Assist the procurement and subcontracts teams with the bid receipt, opening and distribution

* Daily issue of designated reports, including obtaining and circulating feedback to the Supply Chain / Procurement Lead; Input and circulation of Procurement KPI data and reports

* Assist with the compilation of contracting and procurement documents, e.g. CBE, RTA, etc.

* Assist with issue and filing (electronic and hard copy) of purchase orders and associated documentation for the supply of materials, equipment and minor engineered packages

* Post order management including liaison with Expediting and Inspection