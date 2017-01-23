Supply Chain Assistant (3 month contract)

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Supply Chain Assistant to ensure all materials and services are sourced, planned and shipped in a timely and cost efficient manner.

Prior experience of working within the Supply Chain function, (ideally in a fast paced manufacturing business environment) is essential.

As this is an urgent requirement, applicants MUST be available for an immediate start.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

The successful candidate will take responsibility for the effective delivery of the supply chain process including:

* Demand planning for products, materials and logistics services* Request for quotation to relevant vendors* Vendor selection based upon quality, cost, delivery and service appropriate to the requirement* Negotiation and placement of purchase orders in the business system with vendors for products, materials and logistics services with particular attention to job margin* Ensure that all vendor quality assurance requirements are included in purchase orders and quality plans are implemented when required* Purchase order management, including expediting when necessary, to ensure that all delivery dates are maintained in the business system* Import/Export coordination, processing and tracking for all orders including working to all current legislation and Incoterms* Risk management and resolution of any issues that will affect the delivery to plan, to cost and to the correct quality* Report of progress as required to the business* Maintain both the hard copy and electronic job files and archiving system for full supply chain traceability

KEY SKILLS:

A good standard of secondary education is essential along with prior experience working in a fast paced manufacturing business environment managing a diverse supply chain including procurement and logistics.

The Supply Chain Coordinator vacancy requires someone who can demonstrate good communication skills, along with an ability to work in a team environment, as well as an ability to work unsupervised and exercise initiative to resolve potential problems.

Experience of vendor negotiations and manufacturing planning & cost estimation is also preferred.