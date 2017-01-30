Supply Chain Coordinator - Contract

About the Role:

Supply Chain Coordinator - 6 to 12 months contract - Plymouth - £12-£16PH

I am recruiting for an industry leading manufacturing company based in Plymouth that require a Supply Chain Coordinator on an initial 6 month contract.

The company have had a large influx of product coming through and the Supply Chain Manager requires some extra assistance moving forward.

Whilst this is initially a 6 month temporary position they have stressed there is a very likely chance of extension and potentially a permanent role if the ideal candidate is interested.

Overtime is available and international travel may be required. All expenses paid.

Skills required:

Knowledge of Manufacturing/Project management (basic level) Ability to work in medium/large team sizes International trade/knowledge of incoterms Full driving licence (travel required)

This position will suit a candidate with a few years of experience.

We will be looking to book in interviews for next week.

If you are interested in this position and feel as though you have the necessary skills then please send me through an updated version of your CV.

Thank you.

