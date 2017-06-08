About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Supply Chain Manager to take responsibility for the strategic planing of the Supply Chain whilst planning and executing procurement of finished goods and raw materials from Global contract manufacturers and vendors.

This is a key role within our client's business and is responsible for managing a small Supply Chain Team that purchases products, material and services to support Global Manufacturing Facilities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Supply Chain Manager will be responsible for management of vendor contracts, negotiating contracts and working closely with vendor and customers to improve operations and reduce cost.

The successful candidate will be required to ensure vendors are qualified for the manufacturing techniques required to deliver commercial products and work closely with the engineering department on design for manufacture and value engineering activity.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should be degree educated in Engineering; Manufacturing or Business and CIPS qualified (or equivalent).

Significant experience in global manufacturing supply chain management along within an engineering and manufacturing company is essential, along with the ability to understand design drawings and specifications.

An understanding of the complete supply chain process, from vendor supply to logistics and shipping is also required.

Six Sigma Green Belt or higher ISO-9001 Lead Auditor qualified is desired.