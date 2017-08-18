Supply chain Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

POSITION SUMMARY



The Procurement Specialist position is based in Houston, TX and will be part of the GOM procurement team. Responsibilities include supporting the GOM asset in sourcing, contracting and supplier management activities. The successful candidate will have strong sourcing and contracting skills and will be expected to work in a team atmosphere while working with limited supervision and will need to plan for and manage his/her daily activities and complex projects/issues. Successful candidate will be expected to apply analytical, technical, and industry knowledge, standards and practices to routine assignments and complex projects. The Specialist will work closely and develop strong business relationships with GOM Business Partners to define the best business solutions, which address priority business needs or issues. The Specialist will also conduct necessary analysis, devise and present appropriate approaches and solutions, and ensure the timely delivery of high quality materials. A strong contracting background, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills and attention to detail are essential for success in this role. The Specialist will support specific projects/initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of the supply chain within GOM and, more broadly, across the corporate supply chain function.



Roles & Responsibilities

*Conduct sourcing and contracting activities using current processes and systems

*Supplier Performance Management across assigned categories/ Suppliers

* Provide materials sourcing and contracting support for GOM asset activities.

* Negotiate legal and commercial terms to achieve optimal business results

* Evaluate proposals with Business Partner to identify the "best" value solution instead of the ideal technical solution or lowest price solutions, and draft proposals to GSC and Business Partner management

* Identify key contract risks and the associated mitigation strategies.

* Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies and procedures (SEMS ,Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc.).

* Work with business partners to understand business needs/ requirements and define supply chain services needed to address these needs/requirements

* Develop and maintain strong relationships with business partners, keeping them fully informed of changes to specification/terms of service with a particular supplier/contractor

* Develop working relationships that motivate suppliers/contractors to deliver required level of service and to facilitate the speedy and effective resolution of issues, as needed

* Apply industry knowledge and use available tools to offer alternative approaches/solutions where other 'fit for purpose' options do not exist

* Plan and schedule work activities, within prescribed parameters

* Apply Lean Manufacturing methodologies to promote innovation and continual process improvement throughout the organization.

* Robust understanding of financial indicators and ability to perform sound economic analysis (e.g., ROI, cash flow analysis, lease vs. buy, micro economics)

* Drive continuous improvement by working with contractors/suppliers to reduce total cost though process improvement and waste elimination

* Work with Hess' Central Procurement organization to implement corporate policies, procedures and ensure supply chain best practices are identified and applied.

* Proactively participate and provide leadership in support of Environmental, Health, Safety and Social Responsibility initiatives.

* Coordinate with P2P team to ensure commitments are structured to support timely payment to contracted resources.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience

* Ability to negotiate and execute various contract types including: Long Term "Call-Off" Service Agreements, Equipment and Materials, etc.

* Strong interpersonal, communication and analytic skills

* Able to work within a team environment with critical drivers and timelines

* Ability to perform under pressure and to adjust to changing priorities.

* Strong computer skills including SAP, Ariba, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, etc.

* Demonstrates strong organization/time management and prioritization skills

* Ability to work independently with minimal supervision or on a team

* Strong written and verbal communication skills

* Understanding of contract legal terms and conditions and various compensation models

* Safety awareness with high level of passion for engaging people to put safety first

* Ability to expand role and take on more responsibility over time for professional development

* Ability to build rapport with Management within Global Supply Chain

* Know





