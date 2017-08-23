About the Role:

Supply Chain Specialist

Location: Houston, TX

Position Type: Contract

Schedule: Mon - Fri 40 hours per week

Job Overview

The Procurement Specialist position is based in Houston, TX and will be part of the GOM procurement team. Responsibilities include supporting the GOM asset in sourcing, contracting and supplier management activities. The successful candidate will have strong sourcing and contracting skills and will be expected to work in a team atmosphere while working with limited supervision and will need to plan for and manage his/her daily activities and complex projects/issues. Successful candidate will be expected to apply analytically, technical, and industry knowledge, standards and practices to routine assignments and complex projects.

Requirements

* Ability to negotiate and execute various contract types including: Long Term "Call-Off" Service Agreements, Equipment and Materials, etc.

* Strong interpersonal, communication and analytic skills

* Able to work within a team environment with critical drivers and timelines

* Ability to perform under pressure and to adjust to changing priorities.

* Strong computer skills including SAP, Ariba, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, etc.

* Demonstrates strong organisation/time management and prioritisation skills

* Ability to work independently with minimal supervision or on a team

* Strong written and verbal communication skills

* Understanding of contract legal terms and conditions and various compensation models

If you are looking for your next contract in procurement, This could be the opportunity for you. Please apply and one of our team will be in contact with you shortly.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.