Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £37 to £44 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

About the Role: Our client is an Aberdeen based Operator who are currently recruiting for the position of Supply Chain Specialist (Policy, Controls, Governance and Processes), on an initial 6 months contract basis.



DESCRIPTION



The Supply Chain PCGP Specialist(Policy, Controls, Governance and Processes) is an important role in supporting the PCGP Manager in delivering global Procurement process alignment and development, driving compliance with governance requirements and creating strong levels of internal control. The role works closely within the Procurement teams and ensures that the global processes and control framework being developed enhance both the efficiency and the effectiveness of Procurement across the group.



The role is responsible for supporting the delivery of processes that adapt to the changing needs of the Procurement function and the organisation as a whole. The role works with the Procurement teams to continually seek out best practice and improve compliance across Procurement and the business.



In addition, the role involves taking part in a change management process across all Procurement teams in the group to ensure change is effectively prioritised and assessed to meet the needs of all stakeholders.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Collating and assessing existing procurement processes from across the Business Units

Supporting gap analysis of Business Unit processes against proposed global processes

Documenting detailed process and procedure documents

Collating existing procurement controls and compiling control overview

Supporting gap analysis of controls against risks / policy & standard

Assisting in the design and implementation of a global controls framework

Ensuring appropriate internal compliance controls are in place

Creating a survey to evaluate the effectiveness of the 'new start PCGP intro session'

Implementing and managing survey result database

Creating a process to ensure all new starts attend procurement PCGP intro session and feedback goes to HR/IT department to ensure system access is given.

