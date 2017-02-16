Supply Chain Specialist (Policy, Controls, Governance/Processes

About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Supply Chain Specialist (Policy, Controls, Governance and Processes), based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Collating and assessing existing procurement processes from across the BUs
Supporting gap analysis of BU processes against proposed global processes
Documenting detailed process and procedure documents
Collating existing procurement controls and compiling control overview
Supporting gap analysis of controls against risks / policy & standard
Assisting in the design and implementation of a global controls framework
Ensuring appropriate internal compliance controls are in place
Creating survey to evaluate effectiveness of 'new start PCGP intro session'
Implementing and managing survey result database
Creating process to ensure all new starts attend procurement PCGP intro session and feed-back goes to HR/IT to ensure system access is given; launch process and embed
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912924