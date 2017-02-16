Supply Chain Specialist (Policy, Controls, Governance/Processes

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Supply Chain Specialist (Policy, Controls, Governance and Processes), based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Collating and assessing existing procurement processes from across the BUs

Supporting gap analysis of BU processes against proposed global processes

Documenting detailed process and procedure documents

Collating existing procurement controls and compiling control overview

Supporting gap analysis of controls against risks / policy & standard

Assisting in the design and implementation of a global controls framework

Ensuring appropriate internal compliance controls are in place

Creating survey to evaluate effectiveness of 'new start PCGP intro session'

Implementing and managing survey result database

Creating process to ensure all new starts attend procurement PCGP intro session and feed-back goes to HR/IT to ensure system access is given; launch process and embed



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912924







