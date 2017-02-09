Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Hereford,County of Herefordshire,England
Salary
£12 to £19 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
524296
Posted on
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 1:13pm
About the Role:
I am currently hiring for an IT support analyst to work for a client of mine based in Hereford. This will be an initial 1 month contract.
They are a highly reputable company in the agriculture sector who are looking for a strong IT engineer to work across their offices.
You will have experience of supporting:
MS Office Suite
Networking/Infrastructure
Cloud Services (beneficial)
SQL (beneficial)
Please send an updated CV for more details.
