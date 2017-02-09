About the Role:

I am currently hiring for an IT support analyst to work for a client of mine based in Hereford. This will be an initial 1 month contract.

They are a highly reputable company in the agriculture sector who are looking for a strong IT engineer to work across their offices.

You will have experience of supporting:

MS Office Suite

Networking/Infrastructure

Cloud Services (beneficial)

SQL (beneficial)

Please send an updated CV for more details.