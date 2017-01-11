About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Support Services Accountant, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Provide support as directed by the Support Services Accounting Team Lead
Maintaining procedures for allocation of logistics costs aligned to what is generally considered good practice in the industry.
Undertaking Allocation of Logistics Costs - PSV Pool, Helicopter Pool, Shore base
Ensuring Logistics is governed within a financially controlled environment
Liaise with Logistics Team members to produce combined monthly Logistics KPI report
Preparation and Issuance of Logistics Monthly Management Reports, Outlooks and Accrual information.
Preparation of any 3rd Party Invoices for any shared services
Assist in the maintaining the Accounts Receivable Register for logistics related invoices.
Joint Venture and Contract Audit Support
Familiarisation and review of contracts relevant to areas of responsibility to ensure contract compliance where relevant
Contracting process - assistance and review as required
Good Receipts/Invoice Receipts (GR/IR) account reconciliation, maintenance and clearing as required
Support for other Support Functions as direct by the Support Services Accounting Team Lead.
Provide cover for other team members
Qualifications/Training
Degree Qualified
Part / Qualified Accountant (ACCA or CIMA) desirable
Skills/Experience
Significant experience in the oil industry.
Joint Venture accounting and/or Logistics background
Good communication skills (both interpersonal and written)
Experience with SAP preferred, Microsoft office Excel (intermediate/advanced)
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912400