About the Role:
My Midlands client urgently requires a Systems/Controls engineer on a 3 month contract.
Skills/experience
- Siemens/S7
- PLC/Scada
- WinCC/Tia Portal
My client are looking to interview this week to start ASAP.
If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV, minimum required hourly rate and availability to interview/start.
