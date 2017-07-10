Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Liverpool,Merseyside,England Salary £35000 to £45000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 602493 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are a Liverpool based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Nuclear industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.



Our client are currently looking for an experienced Systems Engineer on a permanent basis to fulfil the following role:-



DESCRIPTION



The Systems Engineer will support the delivery of an expanding portfolio of work for our current client base and increase capacity to take on new work. You will be part of a talented team of engineers that already demonstrate superb technical competency and are responsible for maintaining critical client infrastructure, ensuring the highest level of availability for safety related control systems. The successful candidate will be an excellent team player who can quickly integrate and work

alongside the businesses Senior Systems Engineers. You will be expected to demonstrate a good level of technical competency to win the confidence of our clients and be trusted to work independently. The candidate must show an aptitude for professional development and be eager to learn.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Carry out maintenance activities on Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) based automation, control and safety related process systems.

Investigate and identify defects, isolate the effected equipment, procure replacements, install new items and return the system to an operational condition.

Participate in the design process and implement modifications to improve the efficiency and reliability of the plant systems.

Panel building and internal wiring, Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), installation, setting to work and commissioning.

Act as a first line call out service to respond to client requests to attend site and repair defects out of normal working hours.

Prepare client documentation, such as user guides, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) manuals, commissioning test procedures, training manuals, etc. to support project handover.

Participate in the estimating process to develop responses to tenders and Requests For Quotations (RFQ).



REQUIREMENTS



HNC/D or Degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering



Experience of carrying our repair and maintenance on the following equipment:-



PLC control systems (hardware and software)

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Emergency Shutdown (ESD) systems

Fire and gas detection systems

Data communications networks

Serial data communications and Modbus

Panel wiring

Microsoft Office



It would be advantageous if candidates also had a current offshore survival and medical but not essential