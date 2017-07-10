Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Liverpool,Merseyside,England
Salary
£35000 to £45000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
602493
Posted on
Monday, July 10, 2017 - 5:01am
About the Role:Our client are a Liverpool based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Nuclear industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.
Our client are currently looking for an experienced Systems Engineer on a permanent basis to fulfil the following role:-
DESCRIPTION
The Systems Engineer will support the delivery of an expanding portfolio of work for our current client base and increase capacity to take on new work. You will be part of a talented team of engineers that already demonstrate superb technical competency and are responsible for maintaining critical client infrastructure, ensuring the highest level of availability for safety related control systems. The successful candidate will be an excellent team player who can quickly integrate and work
alongside the businesses Senior Systems Engineers. You will be expected to demonstrate a good level of technical competency to win the confidence of our clients and be trusted to work independently. The candidate must show an aptitude for professional development and be eager to learn.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Carry out maintenance activities on Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) based automation, control and safety related process systems.
Investigate and identify defects, isolate the effected equipment, procure replacements, install new items and return the system to an operational condition.
Participate in the design process and implement modifications to improve the efficiency and reliability of the plant systems.
Panel building and internal wiring, Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), installation, setting to work and commissioning.
Act as a first line call out service to respond to client requests to attend site and repair defects out of normal working hours.
Prepare client documentation, such as user guides, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) manuals, commissioning test procedures, training manuals, etc. to support project handover.
Participate in the estimating process to develop responses to tenders and Requests For Quotations (RFQ).
REQUIREMENTS
HNC/D or Degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering
Experience of carrying our repair and maintenance on the following equipment:-
PLC control systems (hardware and software)
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Emergency Shutdown (ESD) systems
Fire and gas detection systems
Data communications networks
Serial data communications and Modbus
Panel wiring
Microsoft Office
It would be advantageous if candidates also had a current offshore survival and medical but not essential
