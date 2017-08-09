Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£30000 to £40000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
613301
Posted on
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 4:15am
About the Role:Our client are an Aberdeen based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.
They currently require a Systems Engineer on a staff basis, who will be required to work on client sites with SCADA & PLC systems in a variety of settings both within the Oil and Gas (onshore and offshore) and Power generation industries.
REQUIREMENTS
Degree/HND/HNC in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Previous experience of working in the Oil, Gas or Power Generation Industries
Driving License
Experience of working with a combination of the following systems:-
PLC control Systems (Hardware and Software)
SCADA Systems
Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)
Fire & Gas Systems
Data Communications
Serial Data Communication & Modbus
Panel Wiring
Soldering
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
Compex would be an advantage but not essential
Offshore Survival and medical would also be an advantage.
Apply