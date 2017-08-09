Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £30000 to £40000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 613301 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are an Aberdeen based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.



They currently require a Systems Engineer on a staff basis, who will be required to work on client sites with SCADA & PLC systems in a variety of settings both within the Oil and Gas (onshore and offshore) and Power generation industries.



REQUIREMENTS



Degree/HND/HNC in Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Previous experience of working in the Oil, Gas or Power Generation Industries

Driving License



Experience of working with a combination of the following systems:-



PLC control Systems (Hardware and Software)

SCADA Systems

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)

Fire & Gas Systems

Data Communications

Serial Data Communication & Modbus

Panel Wiring

Soldering

Microsoft Office

AutoCAD

Compex would be an advantage but not essential

Offshore Survival and medical would also be an advantage.

