Systems Engineer

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£30000 to £40000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
613301
Posted on 
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 4:15am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our client are an Aberdeen based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.

They currently require a Systems Engineer on a staff basis, who will be required to work on client sites with SCADA & PLC systems in a variety of settings both within the Oil and Gas (onshore and offshore) and Power generation industries.

REQUIREMENTS

Degree/HND/HNC in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Previous experience of working in the Oil, Gas or Power Generation Industries
Driving License

Experience of working with a combination of the following systems:-

PLC control Systems (Hardware and Software)
SCADA Systems
Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)
Fire & Gas Systems
Data Communications
Serial Data Communication & Modbus
Panel Wiring
Soldering
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
Compex would be an advantage but not essential
Offshore Survival and medical would also be an advantage.