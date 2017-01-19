Systems Engineer - Aerospace - ARINC 429 - ARP4754A - 6 MONT

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
West Midlands,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
520061
Posted on
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 2:29am
About the Role:
Systems Engineer - Aerospace - ARINC 429 - ARP4754A - 6 MONTHS - Midlands - URGENT ROLE
My aerospace client are urgently looking to hire an experienced systems engineer to join the team asap. The contract is for an intial 6 months and the client would like to interview and start someone asap.
Essential;
* Aerospace experience
* ARINC 429 Standards experience
* ARP 4754 A
* Full product development life cycle experience
* Hardware, software, mechanical and electrical experience
* Have previously worked in a systems engineer vacancy
Nice to have;
* Hydraulics
* DOORs experience
Contract : 6 months +
Location : Midlands
Rate : £35-40/hour maximum.
If you are interested then please send your CV asap
