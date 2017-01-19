Systems Engineer - Aerospace - ARINC 429 - ARP4754A - 6 MONT

G2 Recruitment
West Midlands,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
520061
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 2:29am
About the Role:

Systems Engineer - Aerospace - ARINC 429 - ARP4754A - 6 MONTHS - Midlands - URGENT ROLE

My aerospace client are urgently looking to hire an experienced systems engineer to join the team asap. The contract is for an intial 6 months and the client would like to interview and start someone asap.

Essential;



* Aerospace experience
* ARINC 429 Standards experience
* ARP 4754 A
* Full product development life cycle experience
* Hardware, software, mechanical and electrical experience
* Have previously worked in a systems engineer vacancy

Nice to have;



* Hydraulics
* DOORs experience

Contract : 6 months +

Location : Midlands

Rate : £35-40/hour maximum.

If you are interested then please send your CV asap