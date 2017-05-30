Company
Fircroft
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
576606
Posted on
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 2:00am
About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT- Riyadh is looking for Systems Engineer- Radio Integration RF experience with the below criteria:-
Education Qualification:
Bachelor Degree in Telecom/ Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent degree
Experience:
Minimum of 3-4 yrs experience in Radio integration RF and related field.
If you qualify, please send your word format CV to :
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
