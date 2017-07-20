About the Role:

Systems Test Engineer

Responsibilities: * Serve as Test Lead/SME to provide expertise, insight and advice regarding installation, integration, test and deployment of SCADA system * Responsible for developing test strategy and test plans * Responsible for working with vendor to coordinate HW and SW deliveries * Responsible for developing and executing deployment and Go-Live plans

Required Experience: * Energy Management System/SCADA experience (GE XA21/Power-On Reliance preferred) with Electric Utility * Power Systems applications experience * System Integration, test, and deployment of real-time critical systems SCADA Application experience * Experience working with project teams and software product vendors * Strong verbal and written communication skills * MS-Office skills * Ability to work collaboratively with team members, management and vendor personnel * Ability to provide insight and review/refine details for project processes and artifacts such as: requirements definition, business process definition, testing * College degree (Electrical Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering preferred) * Ability to pass NERC CIP background investigation * Linux system administration experience * NERC CIP awareness

