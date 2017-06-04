Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
578779
Posted on
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am
About the Role:
Our client, an international Oil and Gas Operator have a new requirement for x2 TA Cost Leads to be based on their refinery in Rotterdam. The positions are offered with a long term contract and negotiable daily rate.
Job Overview:
As TA Cost Lead you'll be responsible for; developing turnaround event budgets and cost estimates for all phases and tracking, reporting, controlling, and forecasting turnaround event costs in all phases.
Responsibilities:
- Implements cost management and reporting processes for the T/A execution plan, consistent with the Downstream Turnaround & Finance Standard, and Downstream Recommended Practices in Estimating & Budget, and Cost Control.
- Establishes / complies with the WBS in GSAP / SAP and Primavera. Responsible for setup of each event WBS in the cost forecasting tool, with proper tracking through work orders and purchase orders
- Assembly of budgets for all assigned turnaround events, compliant with the recommended practice. Actual data will come from the individual event teams.
- Preparation and submittal of required cost reports for department and for each event for all phases.
- Reconciliation of cost forecasting tool and accounting tool of record (SAP / GSAP)
- Closing of each Turnaround WBS to meet Financial Standard requirements including closing POs and Work Orders
- Approves all invoices to insure compliance with approved contracts and POs, and forwards to Imaging.
- Report "earned value" and productivity of all key contractors.
- Provides Forecast at Completion (FAC), Estimate to Complete (ETC) reports in approved format in a timely manner.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Extensive experience working on Turnaround Projects in a Project Controls role
- Computer skills - SAP, GSAP, Excel, Project Controls Tools
- Track record of Planning and Executing Turnarounds
Apply