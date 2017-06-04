About the Role:

Implements cost management and reporting processes for the T/A execution plan, consistent with the Downstream Turnaround & Finance Standard, and Downstream Recommended Practices in Estimating & Budget, and Cost Control.

Establishes / complies with the WBS in GSAP / SAP and Primavera. Responsible for setup of each event WBS in the cost forecasting tool, with proper tracking through work orders and purchase orders

Assembly of budgets for all assigned turnaround events, compliant with the recommended practice. Actual data will come from the individual event teams.

Preparation and submittal of required cost reports for department and for each event for all phases.

Reconciliation of cost forecasting tool and accounting tool of record (SAP / GSAP)

Closing of each Turnaround WBS to meet Financial Standard requirements including closing POs and Work Orders

Approves all invoices to insure compliance with approved contracts and POs, and forwards to Imaging.

Report "earned value" and productivity of all key contractors.

Provides Forecast at Completion (FAC), Estimate to Complete (ETC) reports in approved format in a timely manner.

Extensive experience working on Turnaround Projects in a Project Controls role

Computer skills - SAP, GSAP, Excel, Project Controls Tools

Track record of Planning and Executing Turnarounds

Our client, an international Oil and Gas Operator have a new requirement for x2 TA Cost Leads to be based on their refinery in Rotterdam. The positions are offered with a long term contract and negotiable daily rate.Job Overview:As TA Cost Lead you'll be responsible for; developing turnaround event budgets and cost estimates for all phases and tracking, reporting, controlling, and forecasting turnaround event costs in all phases.Responsibilities:Required Qualifications and Experience: