Talent Acquisition Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for ambitious Talent Acquisition Specialists to join our growing team based in Saudi Arabia working within the Oil & Gas industry.



To be successful in this role you will need to develop and maintain strategic relationships with Candidates and Contractors, offering "best in class" recruitment solutions driven by market knowledge along with excellent matching, negotiating and selling skills to enable you to convert new business opportunities into placements, as well as bringing in qualified vacancies with both new and existing clients.



You will develop a highly detailed understanding of the markets you operate in and each vacancy you are assigned to fill and the skill set required, such that you can operate as a trusted advisor to both clients and candidates - with the goal of finding a true vacancy/ candidate match.



Key operational recruitment tasks including but not limited to:



o Talent pooling

o Relationship Management

o Lead Opportunity and Vacancy Generation

o Advertising & Candidate Attraction

o Candidate Qualification

o Shortlisting

o Interviewing

o Referencing

o Offer Management

o Retention Management and Regeneration



The Company:

Fircroft is a leading global provider of HR and Recruitment solutions to the Natural Resource and Engineering Sectors. With offices in 45 countries, Fircroft employs over 600 staff globally delivering services to some of the world's best known companies. Turnover currently stands at £900m, Fircroft is one of the largest and most successful privately-owned businesses based in the North West of England. Built on the foundation of outstanding brand values.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Oil & Gas Recruitment experience in an international environment

Building strong candidate and client relationships

Sales experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.