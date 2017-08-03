Tank Inspector

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Williston
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID 
612299
Posted on 
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 5:15pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

A midstream Oil & Gas company is looking to bring on a Tank Construction Inspector in North Dakota.

Requirements:



* Must have a current API 653 certification
* API 510 & 570 certification (a plus but not necessary)
* 10-15 years experience

Job Description:



* Inspector shall review and be familiar with the sow for construction of the API 650 tank.
* Review inspection requirements as prescribed in API 650 with particular emphasis on materials and welding, tank substrate and foundation, and testing of tank.

Location: Williston, ND

Schedule: 6/10

Contract: 6 months

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.