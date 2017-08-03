Tank Inspector

Company
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 5:15pm
About the Role:
A midstream Oil & Gas company is looking to bring on a Tank Construction Inspector in North Dakota.
Requirements:
* Must have a current API 653 certification
* API 510 & 570 certification (a plus but not necessary)
* 10-15 years experience
Job Description:
* Inspector shall review and be familiar with the sow for construction of the API 650 tank.
* Review inspection requirements as prescribed in API 650 with particular emphasis on materials and welding, tank substrate and foundation, and testing of tank.
Location: Williston, ND
Schedule: 6/10
Contract: 6 months
