Tank Inspector

About the Role:

A midstream Oil & Gas company is looking to bring on a Tank Construction Inspector in North Dakota.

Requirements:

* Must have a current API 653 certification* API 510 & 570 certification (a plus but not necessary)* 10-15 years experience

Job Description:

* Inspector shall review and be familiar with the sow for construction of the API 650 tank.* Review inspection requirements as prescribed in API 650 with particular emphasis on materials and welding, tank substrate and foundation, and testing of tank.

Location: Williston, ND

Schedule: 6/10

Contract: 6 months

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.