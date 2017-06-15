£0 to £0 Per year

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Tank Erector with extensive experience in the tankage industry

Job title: Tank Rigger / Erector

Ref No: 7862

Location: Grangemouth

Project: Petroineos Tank Project

Duration: 6 weeks iniitally

Purpose / Role

To deliver the Tank Rigging work safely and on schedule.

Key aims and objectives

· Deliver the work safely

· Deliver the work productively

· Be reliable, trustworthy and honest

Prime responsibilities and duties

· Slinging materials for moving around inside and outside of tank at ground level

· Slinging materials for lifting over shell onto roof (floating or fixed)

· Safe erection ,use and dismantling of tank staging

· Safe erection ,use and dismantling of tank jacks

· Safe use of blocks, shackles, tirfors pull lifts and winches.

· Loading and unloading wagons

· Use of rigging/ slinging techniques for handling materials, shell plates, floor plates , roof plates, Roof structures

· Safe erection of all types of tank floors, shell and roofs.

· Recognition and use of cranes, erection, positioning, capacities and signals.

· Use of mobile lifting equipment, forklifts, hydraulics.

· Maintaining and checking own small tools and equipment

· An understanding of the statutory lifting regulations.

· Prepare site for rigging and lifting operations

· Conduct pre-use inspections and maintain equipment

· Understanding of development of basic lifting plans

· Working to approved method statement.

· Safe removal of tank roofs, shell and ancillary components.

· Work in hazardous areas under 'permit to work' system.

· Working at heights

· Working in confined spaces.

· Must stop any work that is considered to be unsafe

· Must put own safety and those of colleagues first

· Must start work only after assessing the risks

· Must demonstrate safety as an integral part of their job