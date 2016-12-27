Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Company
Leap29
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£8400 to £18000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
508562
Posted on
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 6:03pm
About the Role:Are you a tax accountant based in Malaysia?
Available to start a new role in January?
Open to a 6 month contract?
If so then please send your CV through to us.
A multinational Oil & Gas services company require multiple tax accounts to work with them at their office in Petaling Jaya. You will be hired on an initial 6 month contract and you may be required to work shifts to support operations in other countries.
Desired background includes:
• Professional accounting qualification
• More than 3 years experience
• Knowledge of international taxation
• Able to work flexible shifts (e.g. 12.30pm - 9.30pm)
We look forward to hearing from you with your CV
