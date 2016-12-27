Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Company Leap29 Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £8400 to £18000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 508562 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Are you a tax accountant based in Malaysia?



Available to start a new role in January?



Open to a 6 month contract?



If so then please send your CV through to us.



A multinational Oil & Gas services company require multiple tax accounts to work with them at their office in Petaling Jaya. You will be hired on an initial 6 month contract and you may be required to work shifts to support operations in other countries.



Desired background includes:



• Professional accounting qualification

• More than 3 years experience

• Knowledge of international taxation

• Able to work flexible shifts (e.g. 12.30pm - 9.30pm)



We look forward to hearing from you with your CV

