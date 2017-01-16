Tax Accountant, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Company Leap29 Location Petaling Jaya - PJS 7, 9 & 11 Salary $12000 to $24000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 519701 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Calling all accountants with a professional qualification based near Kuala Lumpur!



Leap29 have numerous vacancies for tax accountants to be based in Petaling Jaya.



These will be 6 month contracts and our client are offering immediate starts if you are available. Based on your performance and company projects contracts may be extended.



3+ years experience in accounting roles with a knowledge of international tax accounting is what the client are looking for. Ideally you will have worked in an international environment before but this isn't essential.



You will be working in a large team of accountants to help support operations across the globe. There are different shifts available depending on which region you will be supporting.



If you are interested please send your CV to Rob at Leap29.

