Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Company Leap29 Location Petaling Jaya - PJS 7, 9 & 11 Salary $12000 to $24000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 524796 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Are you an Accountant with experience preparing STATUTORY ACCOUNTS and TAX RETURNS?



Do you have an accountancy degree and the ambition to further your skills and experience with a MULTINATIONAL OIL & GAS COMPANY?



If so, please send us your CV as we have numerous openings based in Pataling Jaya for candidates with 3-10 years experience.



The benefits that our client offer include:



• Opportunity to work in a regional support role - APAC, Middle East, Africa or Europe

• Fast paced, shared service environment

• Exposure to a wide range of responsibilities

• Flexible shifts depending on which region you cover

• Salaries of up to RM 8,000 / month

• Immediate starts available



Reporting to the regional lead you will use your experience in direct / indirect statutory accounts and tax returns to support the preparation and analysis for the region you are assigned to.

