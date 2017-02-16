Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Company
About the Role:Are you an Accountant with experience preparing STATUTORY ACCOUNTS and TAX RETURNS?
Do you have an accountancy degree and the ambition to further your skills and experience with a MULTINATIONAL OIL & GAS COMPANY?
If so, please send us your CV as we have numerous openings based in Pataling Jaya for candidates with 3-10 years experience.
The benefits that our client offer include:
• Opportunity to work in a regional support role - APAC, Middle East, Africa or Europe
• Fast paced, shared service environment
• Exposure to a wide range of responsibilities
• Flexible shifts depending on which region you cover
• Salaries of up to RM 8,000 / month
• Immediate starts available
Reporting to the regional lead you will use your experience in direct / indirect statutory accounts and tax returns to support the preparation and analysis for the region you are assigned to.
