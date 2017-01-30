Tax Advisor (Global)

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Commercial, Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID 
523550
Posted on 
Monday, January 30, 2017
Apply 
About the Role:

Responsibilities include:

- Define the Group tax framework and risk management
- Manage the African operations in line with tax framework
- Tax reporting & compliance
- Review Transfer pricing policy at global, regional and local level
- Manage 17 countries
- Deal with tax authorities directly

Background required:

- Experience managing high volume
- Looking after multiple countries at once (10+)
- Will consider people from a wide variety of sectors (inc FMCG/retail/etc)
- Experience dealing with tax authorities directly
- African exp (East/West) - IS A MUST
- FLUENT FRENCH
- 30/45% travel

**Please note - you CANNOT be considered this position without FLUENCY in FRENCH and AFRICAN country direct EXPERIENCE**
(No exceptions)


For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office