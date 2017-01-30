Tax Advisor (Global)

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 523550 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Responsibilities include:



- Define the Group tax framework and risk management

- Manage the African operations in line with tax framework

- Tax reporting & compliance

- Review Transfer pricing policy at global, regional and local level

- Manage 17 countries

- Deal with tax authorities directly



Background required:



- Experience managing high volume

- Looking after multiple countries at once (10+)

- Will consider people from a wide variety of sectors (inc FMCG/retail/etc)

- Experience dealing with tax authorities directly

- African exp (East/West) - IS A MUST

- FLUENT FRENCH

- 30/45% travel



**Please note - you CANNOT be considered this position without FLUENCY in FRENCH and AFRICAN country direct EXPERIENCE**

(No exceptions)





