Tax and Fiscality Coordinator

About the Role:

A 1 year fixed term contract exists with a global leading EPC with a specialism in drilling. This role is open to dual language candidates; Azerbaijani and English, who have permanent residence in Azerbaijan. The position is based in Baku City and offers a competitive day rate to accompany high deliverables.

For a full job description and confidential discussion, come to our offices or send me an email to: Zamina.Clemmey@orioneng.com

Some essentials:

Capability to use SAP or other accounting systems (e.g. Mastro Hyperion, IP4, etc.), for the accounting and reporting process;

Capability to collect and elaborate data regarding own activities and to prepare different types of forms and financial statements;

Knowledge of international and national accounting standards and principles (mainly IAS/IFRS);

Knowledge of Companies' business and its distinctive characteristics. Knowledge of techniques to interpret business strategy, target actions consistently and evaluate the impact of external events on business;

Capability to control passive/active contract rules in order to be able to analyse the passive/active invoice sent by the vendor/client. Capability to verify procedures and contractual obligations for the payment of all recorded invoices;

Basic knowledge of financial tools;

Knowledge of International Tax Law, treaties and their application to identify potential impacts on project/company cash flow and on financial risk level;

Knowledge of import/export regulations;

Knowledge of local laws regarding direct and indirect taxes;

Knowledge of taxes levied for professional services;

Knowledge of principles underlying partnership contracts and contractual agreements;

Knowledge of the statutory regime relating to the roles, duties and responsibilities of company directors, the procedural formalities in connection with the preparation of Written Resolutions, the methods of convening and the conduct of meetings of both directors and shareholders, the process of issuing shares, the maintenance of statutory registers, the concepts of private equity.

#TaxandFiscalityCoordinator #bakujobs #accounatcyjobs #financejobs #sapjobs

Qazma sah?sind? ixtisaslasan qlobal aparici EPC il? 1 il müdd?tli müdd?tli müqavil? mövcuddur. Bu rolu ikili dil namiz?dl?rin? açiqdir; Az?rbaycanda daimi yasayis yeri olan Az?rbaycan v? Ingilisl?r. Mövqe Baki s?h?rind?dir v? yüks?k n?tic?l?r müsayi?t etm?k üçün r?qab?tli bir gün t?klif edir. Tam bir is t?sviri v? gizli danismaq üçün ofisl?rimiz? müraci?t edin v? ya m?n? bir e-poçt gönd?rin: Zamina.Clemmey@orioneng.com B?zi s?rtl?r: Mühasibat v? hesabat prosesi üçün SAP v? ya dig?r mühasibat sisteml?rini (m?s?l?n, Mastro Hyperion, IP4 v? s.) Istifad? etm?k qabiliyy?ti; F?rqli formalar v? maliyy? hesabatlari bar?d? m?lumat toplamaq v? hazirlamaq imkani; Beyn?lxalq v? milli mühasibat uçotu standartlarini (IAS / IFRS) bilm?k; Sirk?tl?rin biznesini v? onun f?rqli xüsusiyy?tl?rini bilm?k. M?tni bilm?k; Passiv / f?al müqavil?y? n?zar?t imkani. Bütün qeydiyyatdan keçmis fakturalari yoxlamaq v? öd?m?k qabiliyy?ti; Maliyy? al?tl?rinin ?sas bilikl?ri; Beyn?lxalq Vergi Qanunu v? maliyy? riskl?ri s?viyy?sini bilm?k; Ixrac / ixrac qaydalarini bilm?k; Yerli qanunlari bilm?k; Birbasa v? dolayi vergil?r; Pes? xidm?tl?rind?n ?ld? edil?n vergil?r haqqinda m?lumat; T?r?fdasliq müqavil?l?ri v? müqavil? müqavil?l?ri ?sasinda prinsipl?ri bilm?k; Nizamnam? rejimi, s?hml?rin verilm?si prosesi, s?hml?rin verilm?si prosesi, s?hml?rin verilm?si prosesi, s?hml?rin verilm?si prosesi, qanunverici reyestrin aparilmasi, öz?l kapitalin konsepsiyasi.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.