Team Leader Technical Planning

About the Role:Are you looking for new challenges? Do you want to be a Team Leader? Do you enjoy working in a dynamic environment? Would you like to have an input in creating something new? There is only one such a place in Europe! And it's in Vestas!
With our corporate strategy objective of being "Global leader in the wind service solutions market", we have ambitious growth targets for Service in coming years. To achieve such targets while keeping our cost base steady requires a fundamental shift in how we operate - commercially as well as operationally.
The Service PMO supports Service top management and project / program managers to execute on the strategy with a comprehensive project portfolio.
The objective of the Service PMO is to:
- Optimize full Service P&L through balanced investment and portfolio decisions across commercial and operational business areas.
- Strengthen link from Service Strategy to operations by ensuring a solid pipeline of engineering and IT development projects that individually and at portfolio level support commercial and operational BU targets.
Description:
The department of Planning and Contract Management, located in Szczecin, is part of a global Service Deliver Centre providing services to internal customers across the world. Main areas of responsibility are Technical Planning, Continuous Improvement Management Coordination, Contract Lifecycle Management and Field Planning.
Technical Planning consists of remote turbine performance analysis, planning of parts, tools, manpower, etc., and technical completion of service tasks.
Responsibilities:
- Leading and constant performance monitoring of the Technical Planning team.
- Further development of process optimization, specialization and scope of activities.
- Acting as a single point of contact for both internal and external customers (in terms of escalations and new services offering).
- Conducting trainings and recruitment of new employees.
- Securing high quality of customer service.
- Performing Technical Planning tasks to a limited extend.
Qualifications:
- Master's degree or equivalent from technical studies.
- Good knowledge and understanding of SAP.
- Fluent English is required.
- Knowledge about the mechanics, hydraulics and electrics of wind turbines.
Competencies:
On the personal level you have:
- Strong people skills as well as positive mindset and supportive attitude.
- Ability to present creative solutions and effectively anticipate customer needs.
- Strong analytical abilities, process oriented and conceptual thinking mindset.
- Excellent planning and organizing skills.
What we offer:
We offer a challenging job, an excellent learning environment and opportunities for career development at the world's leading wind turbine manufacturer. You will become part of a highly professional environment in a growing industry. An attractive salary and benefits package are included.
Additional information:
Primary work location is Vestas office in Szczecin.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com
