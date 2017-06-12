About the Role:

Our client has grown significantly and an opening has occurred for a Technical Administrator. The role is offered on an agency basis. Following demonstration of the necessary qualities, transfer to a staff position may be possible. This role also offers opportunities for further progression to more senior roles.



You will be responsible for gathering relevant engineering data, facilitating meetings, issuing reports and closing out actions for our Risk Based Inspection process. This is normally carried out at client premises and will involve occasional travel throughout the UK for which a hire car and hotel accommodation will be provided. Other duties will include working with technical information to support our Inspection Engineers and clients.



This role will suit persons seeking a first role in engineering or an experienced engineer looking to develop. Applicants should be educated to a minimum of 'A' level or ONC/ NVQ level 3 in a science or engineering discipline.



Able to work with minimum supervision, your duties will include:



* Reviewing drawings, reports and calculations for relevant data

* Comparing technical data from different sources to identify discrepancies

* Recording technical information given by functional specialists into our RBI database during meetings (hence applicants must be able to remain calm when others are watching them work).

* Allocating, recording and progressing actions

* Preparing standardised forms

* Filing records in a registry



A full UK driving licence is required and you must be willing to work away from home. It is essential you are able to work with minimum supervision and have good verbal and written communication skills.





Desirable Knowledge and experience

* Experience of chemical manufacturing or similar

* Knowledge of welding and fabrication techniques

* Knowledge of non destructive testing techniques



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



