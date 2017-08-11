Technical Assistant

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting Technical Assistants to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

* Accountable for safety of self and others in the work environment* Co-ordination of construction function business processes, systems and procedures* Arrange for the review CVs received for all positions and feed back to recruitment on candidate suitability* Maintain, update and revise the complete suite of construction function's Job Descriptions and Person Specifications* Maintain the construction function knowledge capture and filing system* Maintain construction function Sharepoint data-base. Update and maintain e-rooms and shared network drives.* Data Input, analysis and graphical manipulation of Excel data to provide reporting support / data input / data cleansing* Preparing technical and management reports and documentation as instructed* Knowledge capture of specific proofs of quantitative savings / benefits in the construction function* Provide general assistance and technical back up to construction function Principals / Project teams as required* Responsibility for the administration of the stepped review programme for graduates, co-ordinating with Function Head on graduate rotational matrix* Liaise with HR on personnel training and competencies records* Monitor training requirements, budget and schedules for the construction function* Manage the construction function induction process for new employees