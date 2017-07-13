About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Technical Buyer on a Fixed Term Contract (until 31st Jan 2018) to provide purchasing support and negotiate technical refurbishment and rework requirements with sub-con vendors, fabricators and machine shops.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Identifying and building a business case to add new vendors on to SAP / SRM* Ensure all purchasing activities are in accordance with Company standards and processes* Maintain all vendor contracts through negotiation and terms and conditions* Raising / monitoring and closing quality Notifications (QN's) within SAP in a timely manner* Raising, amending, printing and expediting PO's* Identify opportunities to implement frame agreement and contracts* Ensure that all contracts and purchase orders/exception messages are processed in a timely fashion to ensure that components may be called in to support on time deliveries on all projects* Ensure vendor on time delivery for goods/services are reviewed and measured* Responsible for purchasing a range of Products and/or Services in line with Operational requirements

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

* HNC/HND in a related business/commercial/engineering discipline.* Strong Purchasing and Technical experience.* Excellent PC skills and a good working knowledge of SAP* Good communication and organisational skills.* CIPS membership preferred.* Understanding of technical drawings/specifications and materials.* Apprenticeship in technical discipline preferred