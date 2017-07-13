Company
Eden Scott
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
603028
Posted on
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 9:30am
About the Role:
Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Technical Buyer on a Fixed Term Contract (until 31st Jan 2018) to provide purchasing support and negotiate technical refurbishment and rework requirements with sub-con vendors, fabricators and machine shops.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Identifying and building a business case to add new vendors on to SAP / SRM
* Ensure all purchasing activities are in accordance with Company standards and processes
* Maintain all vendor contracts through negotiation and terms and conditions
* Raising / monitoring and closing quality Notifications (QN's) within SAP in a timely manner
* Raising, amending, printing and expediting PO's
* Identify opportunities to implement frame agreement and contracts
* Ensure that all contracts and purchase orders/exception messages are processed in a timely fashion to ensure that components may be called in to support on time deliveries on all projects
* Ensure vendor on time delivery for goods/services are reviewed and measured
* Responsible for purchasing a range of Products and/or Services in line with Operational requirements
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
* HNC/HND in a related business/commercial/engineering discipline.
* Strong Purchasing and Technical experience.
* Excellent PC skills and a good working knowledge of SAP
* Good communication and organisational skills.
* CIPS membership preferred.
* Understanding of technical drawings/specifications and materials.
* Apprenticeship in technical discipline preferred
