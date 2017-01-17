Technical Civil Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Construction Jobs Job ID 519786 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Coordinate between consultants, external agencies, contractors, property owners and other utility services for assigned projects.

Supervise office staff for all admin work that includes processing and reviewing progess of payments for contractors.

Coordinate, review and assess contract submitting for materials and RFI's.

Review and process construction for project design submitting and ensure for as per existing standards.

Administer contractors work and ensure compliance with submitted contract documents.

Inspect work sites, monitor project budget and schedule and check project plans and drawings to verify authenticity of office plans

Analyze and recommend changes to contracts and prepare necessary amendments in contract document.

Manage and submit all reviewed contract documents to contract aadmadministrators further approval.

prepare correspondence and documents related to assigned projects and facilitate in internal RTD scanning and archiving in line with closet procedure.

Provide assistance to project manager and supervise office engineering construction.

Perform inspect and prepare documents for entire contract work projects

Ensure all contract works in compliance with contract documents.

Prepare project records with details such as field progress, field conditions, equipment use and corrective actions.

Prepare monthly reports on progress of assigned project with assistance of schedules, costs spreadsheets and perform analysis on same.

Ensure bid packets contain relevant engineering drawings, designs and specification for bid document.

Method statement for all activity

Provide assistance to Planning Engineer



For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office