Technical IT Project Manager

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Scotland,Northumberland,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
606183
Posted on 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:02am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Scotland requires a Technical Project Manager for a 3 month initial contract.

Skills/experience



* 5-10 + years of Technical IT project management experience
* Experience managing infrastructure/upgrade/internet projects
* Stakeholder management

You will have the option to be based in Perth or Glasgow.

My client are reviewing CV's tomorrow to telephone interview immidiately so if you're interested please send your cv ASAP.

Kind regards,

Stella