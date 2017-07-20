Technical IT Project Manager

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Scotland requires a Technical Project Manager for a 3 month initial contract.

Skills/experience

* 5-10 + years ofIT project management experience* Experience managing infrastructure/upgrade/internet projects* Stakeholder management

You will have the option to be based in Perth or Glasgow.

My client are reviewing CV's tomorrow to telephone interview immidiately so if you're interested please send your cv ASAP.

Kind regards,

Stella