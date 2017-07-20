Technical IT Project Manager

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Scotland,Northumberland,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
606183
Posted on
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:02am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in Scotland requires a Technical Project Manager for a 3 month initial contract.
Skills/experience
* 5-10 + years of Technical IT project management experience
* Experience managing infrastructure/upgrade/internet projects
* Stakeholder management
You will have the option to be based in Perth or Glasgow.
My client are reviewing CV's tomorrow to telephone interview immidiately so if you're interested please send your cv ASAP.
Kind regards,
Stella
Apply