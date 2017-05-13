About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Technical Manager, based in Angola

Preference will be given to Angolan nationals and/or personnel living in Angola

Responsibilities will include:

Daily interaction with Offshore Management in support of all technical and operational matters

Ensuring the Logistic Departments both in Luanda and Soyo support the facility in a safe and timely manner

Interaction with client regarding technical and operational matters.

Required to make presentations and explain technical issues to the client in relation to Asset Integrity of the companies FPSO facilities.

Provide Weekly Report to Management on operational and maintenance issues on the FPSO.

Assist in compiling the Monthly BU Report to FPSO Management.

Ensuring that FPSO operations and maintenance are carried out safely in compliance with Company Policies and Procedures including all field support departments such as Materials/Logistics, IT, Maintenance, Finance, Administration Base Management & Field Management.

Ensuring that all requirements, deadlines, and support services for FPSO Operations, Construction, Maintenance and Materials are met and carried out by offshore personnel.

Meeting the corporate targets set for the company.

Provide support with maintenance planning for 30 days and 90 days look ahead that are executed through the FPSO leadership team.

Support Management for Sub Contractors and suppliers ensuring supporting vendors and suppliers comply with company minimum requirements i.e. Integrity to complete the scope of work.

Any other responsibilities, tasks assigned by the direct line manager.

Experience

Extensive experience in FPSO Operations & Maintenance with significant experience in operations manager role.

Production or Maintenance background having worked previously offshore in either OIM or Discipline Superintendents role essential.

Strong Management & Leadership skills essential.

Qualifications

Higher National Diploma / Diploma level in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering and/or or other relevant qualification

Contract position - Residential role based full time in Angola

