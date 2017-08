About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES, in association with a leading Oilfield Services organisation, are seeking a TECHNICAL MANAGER (FPSO) in ANGOLA.Based in the nation's capital of Luanda, this is a 2-year contract opportunity.Reporting to the General Manager and tasked with providing technical expertise to the FPSO's operability, this is a position most suited to a skilled and experienced professional within the FPSO market.The minimum requirements associated with this role are;*At least 10 years of experience within Operations & Maintenance of FPSO projects*Previous experience in Technical Manager and/or Operations Manager capacities*A background in Production or Maintenance*Extensive Offshore experiencePlease send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com