Monday, August 7, 2017 - 11:54am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES, in association with a leading Oilfield Services organisation, are seeking a TECHNICAL MANAGER (FPSO) in ANGOLA.
Based in the nation's capital of Luanda, this is a 2-year contract opportunity.
Reporting to the General Manager and tasked with providing technical expertise to the FPSO's operability, this is a position most suited to a skilled and experienced professional within the FPSO market.
The minimum requirements associated with this role are;
*At least 10 years of experience within Operations & Maintenance of FPSO projects
*Previous experience in Technical Manager and/or Operations Manager capacities
*A background in Production or Maintenance
*Extensive Offshore experience
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
