About the Role: Technical Manager (Dissolving Pulp - TPL)

Anticipated Start Date: ASAP



Position Summary

Reporting to the Mill Manager, the Technical Department Manager is responsible for the

various plant technical functions and provides market support for product.

The Technical Manager provides a liaison with the local regulatory agencies, industry

associations, customers and consultants regarding the pulping process and the finished

product.



The incumbent will act as Quality Assurance Representative for the Dissolving Pulp Mill.



Responsibilities/Activities:

Management of Technical and Laboratory Services:



? Directs the activities of the Technical Department and laboratories;

? Supervises trial runs for new additives or raw materials and new or modified pulp grades;

? Works with consulting firms to develop new pulp grades or process modifications;

? Responsible for the allocation of all pulp production, including off-grade pulp;

? Overall responsibility for safety, training, selection of Technical Department and laboratory staff;

? Maintains an attitude of innovation and efficiency. Encourages and helps nurture open idea flow and sharing from all department members to encourage an atmosphere of continuous improvement.



Personnel Management:

? Supervises Technical Department Personnel in the performance of all assigned duties and responsibilities in accordance with the collective agreement

? Investigates any safety violations in conjunction with the HSE Representatives as required;

? Ensures all Department Employees are trained on and working to Mill HSE Regulations.



Qualifications and Experience:

? Doctorate or Master Degree holder in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry or Pulp & Paper with strong dissolving pulp knowledge

? Fluent in English (written/spoken)

? Superior technical knowledge related to the manufacturing of dissolving pulp

? Excellent planning, organizational and management skills

? Knowledge of customer processes

? At least 15 years of experience and possess strong background working in the Process, Production and Technical role in a Dissolving Pulp Mill.

? At least 10 years of experience in the supervision of projects, personnel and delegation of tasks is essential

? Superior chemical technical knowledge in dissolving pulp

? Possess Quality Control (QC) experience with R & D exposure in pulping.

? Possess Quality Assurance (QA) experience and knowledge in an ISO environment.

? Must have excellent knowledge on ISO Documentation & Certificates. Possess ISO certification is an advantage.

? Demonstrated understanding of contract management

? Experienced in a unionized setting, experienced in managing under the terms of a collective agreement

? Superior interpersonal and communication skills suited to a high performance, team based environment are essential

? Computer proficiency in a Windows environment using MS Office



Physical Demands

? This position requires frequent walking, and standing including up and down steep stairwells;

? Must be able to handle extended periods of sitting;



Working Conditions

? Occasional exposure to heat, steam, wood dust and noxious gases will be encountered

? This position will require the incumbent to occasionally work in areas of high noise levels, for sometimes extended periods of time



