Technical Operations & Services Manager

About the Role:

The Wind Technical Services Manager will be responsible for the overall support of customers and execution of all Wind O&M

Day-to-Day:

* Identify, develop and manage a team of engineers which will be responsible for design, retrofits, and technical support* Oversight and management of the overall fleet ensuring maximization in turbine performance/availability* Involved in the implementation of databases, data collection systems as well as analytic* Involved in the management of process, procedures as well as document management system* Involved in the development and implementation of various training programs* Internal cross-group coordination* Creating and implementing budgets, tracking P&L -* Ensuring all HSE requirements are met across O&M

Requirements:

* Bachelors Degree OR equivalent work experience* MBA or Lean Sigma Six is a Plus* Strong organizational, communication, analytical, technical writing, financial reporting skills* Technical knowledge: motors, generators, gearboxes, switch-gears, converters, etc.* Low-to-High Voltage Knowledge* Full Life Cycle Wind Knowledge

