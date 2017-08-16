Technical Operations & Services Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United States,North America
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
614395
Posted on
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 5:59pm
About the Role:
The Wind Technical Services Manager will be responsible for the overall support of customers and execution of all Wind O&M
Day-to-Day:
* Identify, develop and manage a team of engineers which will be responsible for design, retrofits, and technical support
* Oversight and management of the overall fleet ensuring maximization in turbine performance/availability
* Involved in the implementation of databases, data collection systems as well as analytic
* Involved in the management of process, procedures as well as document management system
* Involved in the development and implementation of various training programs
* Internal cross-group coordination
* Creating and implementing budgets, tracking P&L -
* Ensuring all HSE requirements are met across O&M
Requirements:
* Bachelors Degree OR equivalent work experience
* MBA or Lean Sigma Six is a Plus
* Strong organizational, communication, analytical, technical writing, financial reporting skills
* Technical knowledge: motors, generators, gearboxes, switch-gears, converters, etc.
* Low-to-High Voltage Knowledge
* Full Life Cycle Wind Knowledge
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
