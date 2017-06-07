About the Role:

Our client, a radioactive waste management company, is looking for a Technical Project Manager to join the team at the nuclear site Winfrith. Experience and knowledge of radioactive waste management is essential for this role, a background in project management is not with support and training provided.



Main Purpose of job:



To identify, secure and deliver radioactive waste projects for nuclear and industrial clients using professional scientific, engineering and project management principles.



Main Duties/Responsibilities:



Project Management:



* Management of small and medium value projects and tasks (typically <£250k/yr per project) as directed by the Head of Technology / Technical Programme Manager



* Working with the Head of Technology / Technical Programmes Manager / senior project managers to develop a full understanding of project requirements.



* Establish projects in line with internal management systems and procedures



* Work with line managers to secure & develop resources required to deliver tasks



* Utilise appropriate tools and software to forecast, control and report on project progress



* Ensure the relevant project risks are identified and managed / mitigated as appropriate



* Share best practice for project management and knowledge with staff to improve project management capability.



* Support operational management through project financial planning & reporting, resourcing and attention to financial KPIs.



Technical Management:



* Responsible for providing technical leadership, advice and guidance to customers and the business on radioactive waste throughout the waste lifecycle, with specialist knowledge in one or more areas of radioactive waste management



* To be a primary contact and build up strong working relationships with senior technical contacts at nuclear, industrial, waste recycling and disposal sites.



Business Development:



* Working with sales, commercial and operational teams to develop plans, bids and solutions to meet customer needs



Safety, Health, Environment and Quality



* Identify, implement and comply with applicable safety, environmental, quality, company procedures / policy, legislative and regulatory requirements



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Scientific or Engineering Degree or equivalent



* Experience and knowledge of radioactive waste management



* Ability to demonstrate aptitude and application of project management skills set across projects with various technical challenges.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Working towards or holding one or more professional accreditations in Science, Engineering, Project Management or Radiation Protection (e.g. CChem, CEng, APMP, RWA.)



