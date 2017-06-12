Technical Project Manager -AlJouf University

About the Role:

Experience project manager with technical background with minimum 5 year experience in project management

Computer science qualified or equivalent

Fluent in English

Certified PMP

Experience in MS Office, MS-Project and help desk tools



Will be responsible for the complete project from the start to end

Would prepare the complete report

Coordinate with the team according to the plan.



