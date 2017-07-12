Technical Sales Engineer - Oilfield Chemicals

Company Leap29 Location United States,North America Salary $90000 to $100000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 602665 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are on the search for Technical Sales Engineers…



A leading Oilfield company needs your special expertise which you have built from at least 5 years' experience.

The position we have will initially be based between Anchorage & Houston with the long term view for the position to be based in Alaska.



- You will be working closely with technical & sales team.

- With the aim to develop and execute sales objectives, goals and strategies based on market needs and opportunities to achieve revenue, profitability and market growth objectives.

- Also trying to establish customer relations through presentations, meetings and trade shows to follow-up on marketing generated leads and other agreed upon methods.



For the role we need a candidate with the following profile:



• Bachelors' Degree in Chemistry or equivalent

• Technical knowledge of chemical applications in oil & gas production.

• Chemistry and Metallurgy Application backgrounds in Paraffin, Corrosion, Scale and Hydrate Inhibition etc…





The salary will be in excess of $100k so this is a great opportunity.



