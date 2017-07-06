Company Grapefruit Recruitment Location Germany,Europe Job Type Permanent Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs Job ID 599534 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Technical Superintendent / Technical Inspector Grapefruit Recruitment is currently looking to recruit a Technical Superintendent / Technical Inspector for our client in Germany. Included in our client’s fleet are Ro-Ro’s, multi-purpose, container and tankers (product and chemical). The Technical Superintendent / Technical Inspector will provide technical support, planned maintenance, co-ordinate and prepare vessels for drydock, budget for spares and negotiate with suppliers. Carry out regular vessel inspections to ensure vessels comply with both regulatory and company procedures ready for inspections. Candidates for this position need to have auditing experience and a good working knowledge of ISM, be organised, able to prepare reports and have good communication skills to work with crew, office, suppliers and regulatory bodies. Technical Superintendent / Technical Inspector will need to have experience in this position and have a minimum class 2 engineer or marine engineering degree. There is also a requirement for the Technical Superintendent / Technical Inspector to speak both English and German. To find out more about this exciting role click apply! Due to the location of this position candidates must live and have the right to work in the EU. Grapefruit Recruitment Limited is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy. We do not discriminate on the grounds of age, race, gender, disability, creed or sexual orientation and comply with all relevant UK legislation. We encourage applications from individuals from all backgrounds.