About the Role:

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a Technical Support Supervisor to their team in Houston, TX



All applicants must have

* Previous experience in a similar role

* Eligibility to live and work in the USA

* 5+ years' experience in the chemical industry or B.S. or MS Degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or a minimum of 15 years work experience in a similar capacity

* Plan and complete assigned research and development projects relating to Pumping & Chemicals Services.

* Conduct various types of hydraulic fracturing and stimulation analyses and methods development

* Interface with multidisciplinary scientists and engineers to solve technical problems



There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including competitive hourly rate, medical, dental, vision insurance and 401k.



If you would be interested in exploring this opportunity further, please contact callum.donaldson@orioneng.com.

