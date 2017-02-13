Telecoms Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

Company
Qedi
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
524515
Posted on
Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:01am
About the Role:
Responsibilities
* To assist execute the Telecoms commissioning scope of work in accordance with the contract specifications and schedule
* Provide support to the Snr Telecoms / Telecoms Commissioning Engineer
* Review commissioning technical documentation
* Function test Telecoms plant and equipment onshore/offshore
* Function test and repair, the Telecoms system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project compeltion procedures
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using AMEC procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system
