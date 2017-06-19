Temp Receptionist (Arbroath)

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Arbroath,Angus,Scotland
Salary 
£8 to £8 Per hour
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
591364
Posted on 
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 5:18am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our client, based in Arbroath, are looking to recruit a receptionist for a holiday cover between Friday 30th June 2017 - Wed 19th July 2017 inc

Hours will be 0800 - 1600 and will not include weekends. 30 min lunch

Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.

Duties:
Answering and rerouting calls in an effective manner.
Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.
Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of management
Dealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.