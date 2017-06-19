Temp Receptionist (Arbroath)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Arbroath,Angus,Scotland Salary £8 to £8 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 591364 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, based in Arbroath, are looking to recruit a receptionist for a holiday cover between Friday 30th June 2017 - Wed 19th July 2017 inc



Hours will be 0800 - 1600 and will not include weekends. 30 min lunch



Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.



Duties:

Answering and rerouting calls in an effective manner.

Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.

Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of management

Dealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.