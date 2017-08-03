Temporary Administration Assistant (Screening) - 5 weeks

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Temporary Administrator to work within the screening department. This role will be recruited on a agency basis for an estimated 5 weeks, based at the Darlington office. Start date ASAP.

* To read, understand and implement the Company's Health Safety Environmental and Quality Policy and the arrangements described in the Company Management System documents* Have awareness of the Health and Safety at Work Regulations which relate to office practices* Support the Screening Administrator with administrative requirements* General Administration duties (photocopying, filing, scanning etc.)

* Relevant experience or equivalent combination of education & experience* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint etc)* Educated to Standard Grade/GCSE Level

