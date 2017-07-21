Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Scotland,Northumberland,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Job ID
606378
Posted on
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 8:54am
About the Role:
My Client is currently looking for a Temporary works/ scaffolding coordinator for an urgent start. This role will be a 12 month contract with the posibility of extension, this role is based in Scotland. To be considered for this role you must have the following;
* Previous experience as a temporary works coordinator ( Mechanical Process)
* Steel Erection
* Engineering background
* Acredited temporary works course
* 5 years experience preferable in Energy from waste.
* It would be very benefical to have scaffolding knowledge
If interested please get in touch or send in your CV.
