Temporary works / Scaffolding Coordinator

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Scotland,Northumberland,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Job ID 
606378
Posted on 
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 8:54am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Client is currently looking for a Temporary works/ scaffolding coordinator for an urgent start. This role will be a 12 month contract with the posibility of extension, this role is based in Scotland. To be considered for this role you must have the following;



* Previous experience as a temporary works coordinator ( Mechanical Process)
* Steel Erection
* Engineering background
* Acredited temporary works course
* 5 years experience preferable in Energy from waste.
* It would be very benefical to have scaffolding knowledge

If interested please get in touch or send in your CV.