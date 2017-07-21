About the Role:

My Client is currently looking for a Temporary works/ scaffolding coordinator for an urgent start. This role will be a 12 month contract with the posibility of extension, this role is based in Scotland. To be considered for this role you must have the following;

* Previous experience as a temporary works coordinator ( Mechanical Process)* Steel Erection* Engineering background* Acredited temporary works course* 5 years experience preferable in Energy from waste.* It would be very benefical to have scaffolding knowledge

If interested please get in touch or send in your CV.