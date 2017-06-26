Tendering Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

An internal sales engineer will be required to handle customer enquiries and the production of quotes.



Main Accountabilities



* Target: Formulates competitive bids/estimates/quotations, taking into account best available product mix and appropriate technical and commercial considerations for each individual situation. Ensures tenders are well documented in a timely manner and with appropriate level of detail, including full and accurate costs.

* Preparation: Manages the preparation of all technical (e.g. defining the most suitable technology and product type(s)), financial (e.g. total price sheet, cash flow analysis) and if necessary project management (e.g. quantifies hours of engineering and commissioning) aspects of the bid/estimate/quotation, indicating prices and trading conditions.

* Co-ordination: In accordance with bid/estimate/quotation planning, ensures that inputs for editing activities are provided on time and according to established quality procedures. Manages external services to support bid/estimation preparation such as translations and governmental approvals.

* Documentation: Collects and archives documentation regarding the offer/order and records assumptions and decisions taken during the development process. Regularly reports the status of the bids/estimates/quotations using defined tools and collects and analyses the reasons for tenders being lost and won.

* Risk: Identifies potential risks in the bids, quotations and estimates, and in any related contract agreements across customers/channels. Provides information and/or participates in the Risk Review process in accordance with company policy.

* Information co-ordination: Responsible for collecting and collating all information needed to prepare the proposal, including both technical and cost elements.

* Customer relations: Establishes and maintains effective customer relationships to understand customer needs. Ensures a positive customer experience throughout the sales process. Provides any necessary technical support to Sales Managers during technical meetings with customers.

* Supplier selection: Identifies potential vendors for equipment and materials required in the project and technically evaluates supplier offers to check match with specifications. Collaborates with Supply Chain Management to coordinate requests to subcontractors.



Main Interactions



* Customers

* Sales engineers

* Management

* Production Units



Challenges



* To provide technical support on all motor products.

* To be commercially aware, providing commercial assistance to all stakeholders.

* To manage time effectively in order to ensure orders are processed whilst incoming calls are handled effectively.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Higher level engineering qualification (eg ONC, HNC, HND or degree).

* Basic working knowledge of electrical / electronic equipment.

* Ability to work under pressure and take the initiative.

* Strong experience in customer service including excellent telephone manner

* Results and process driven to completion

* Accurate and efficient work ethic

* Experience of handling numerous activities simultaneously



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Motor technical knowledge

* Business/market knowledge



About Fircroft:

