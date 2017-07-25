About the Role:

The Tendering Manager is responsible for the overall management and co-ordination of the Company's Tendering function, ensuring all tenders are effectively resourced and that compliant submissions are delivered on time, to the required quality, within agreed budgets and in accordance with Company procedures. Reporting to the Commercial Director, you will be responsible for maintaining win rates at target levels in order to meet order intake and revenue targets.



The tender management process commences on receipt of PQQ / ITT / RFI / RFP and continues through to final submission, negotiation and contract acceptance. You will be directly responsible for the management of a core tendering function of Proposals Managers and Estimators and will also be required to liaise with all other functions across the business to obtain the required resources to support tendering activity.



The role requires an ability to work under pressure and to highly demanding deadlines whilst maintaining the highest of standards and expectations across the team. You will be expected to lead by example and be a leader in the business for promoting a customer focus and competitiveness.







Careers in the nuclear sector offer you the chance to work on challenging, interesting and diverse projects. And with the sector experiencing a period of growth both nationally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on the UK market, our client relies on a continuous flow of talent coming into their organisation.

With primary locations in the UK and Genoa, as well as representative offices in France, Romania, Slovakia and Argentina, career opportunities also have a global reach.





Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:



Educated to Degree level in an Engineering or Scientific discipline



*Extensive experience of managing tender teams with evidence of Continuing Professional Development (CPD)



*Extensive experience within management of high value and complex tenders (typically D&B or EPC) within highly regulated industries with proven record of accomplishment



*Excellent planning and organizational skills



*Wide ranging knowledge and application of Shipley proposal management techniques



*Project management experience with particular focus on project planning, risk management and project appraisal



*Good working knowledge of typical IT project tools (Microsoft Office, Primavera etc)



*Dynamism, aptitude for problem solving and team work, practicality, reliability, flexibility, and results oriented



*Good communication skills and interpersonal relations at all levels



*Strong negotiating skills with the ability to secure the required outcomes when dealing with people



