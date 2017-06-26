Terminal Operator

About the Role:
The Role:
Fulfill the following job duties in compliance with terminal's SSHE (safety, security, health, environmental) standards:
*unloading heavy fuel oil (HFO) railcars
*supply IOCO terminal with steam through the operation of packaged boilers and their associated equipment in accordance with BC Safety Authority regulations, WorkSafe BC regulations
*rigorously adhering to and enforcing the work permit procedures and act as a permit issuer
*preparing and locking out equipment for maintenance
*executing site rounds
The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.
Position is based in Port Moody, British Columbia
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Class 4 steam certification is preferred
High school diploma, college diploma is preferred
Minimum of 3 years of field experience in railcar offloading or loading
Experience in boiler operation, & working knowledge of regulatory requirements for boiler operation
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.