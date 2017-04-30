Test Analyst.

Company
Energy Jobline
Location
India
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
553712
Posted on
Sunday, April 30, 2017 - 2:03am
About the Role:Job Title: Senior Test Engineer - Manual, Automation Testing
Location: Andheri/ Gurgoan
About Jacobs Engineering:
Jacobs Engineering Group ( http://www.jacobs.com ) headquartered in California, USA, is a Fortune 500 company with presence in more than 30+ countries and 250+ offices spread across, with employee strength of more than 70,000 world-wide. In India, we have offices in Mumbai - Andheri, Navi Mumbai - Belapur, and Mahape, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Bangalore. Jacobs is listed in the S&P 500 stock market index, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol JEC. Our headquarters are in Pasadena, California. In 2014, its revenues have crossed $12.7 billion.
With more than 65 years in the industry, we have attracted and retained clients by providing superior value - in fact; over 90 percent of our work is repeat business from loyal clients. That commitment to client value and partnership produces consistent cost advantages, profits and growth, allowing us to attract and retain the industry's top talent. Jacobs Information Technology supports the enterprise by supplying and supporting highly leveraged technology solutions for the entire spectrum of services and management functions within the company with a global strength of 1000+ talented professionals. If you share our commitment to doing what's best for our customers, enjoy working in teams and hold yourself to the highest ethical standards, you'll fit right in.
Follow us on:
LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/jacobs )
YouTube: ( https://www.youtube.com/user/jacobsworldwide )
Job Description:
Duties and responsibilities:
• Identify key functional areas that require testing.
• Create Test Plan, Test Estimates, Test Scenarios as per the requirements defined.
n Able to execute scheduled Test Scenarios independently in HP ALM\TFS.
n Identify and clearly record any defects / incidents found throughout the testing lifecycle.
n Distribute the test execution report\Status, once reviewed by Lead.
n Collaborate with other test teams, developers, BAs for testing activities for multiple projects.
n Ability to take ownership of testing activities for assigned applications\components individually.
n Independently take up the Automation development from Planning, estimation, development, verifications.
Qualifications:
n Total 4-6 years of Testing experience.
n Complete understanding of the testing lifecycle, processes, and standards.
n Should have good understanding of Defect Management tools - HP ALM.
n A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work.
n Able to work as an effective team member.
n Knowledge on tools such as QTP, Selenium Web Driver, IDC, HP ALM test management.
n Must have Experience in SQL queries creation, execution and tools such as SQL Server.
Good to Have:
• ISTQB Foundation level certification.
• Excel Macros automation, VB Scripting,
• Knowledge on tools like TFS, JIRA, SQL Developer.
Apply